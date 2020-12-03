Hotels, banks, studios and stores concerned about Covid-19

As many as 10,000 people could already have the virus and many are not displaying symptoms.

COVID-19 concerns has sparked closures and cancellations throughout the United States and now several institutions are responding to the pandemic by sending messages to customers to reassure them of their efforts to help curb the spread of the highly contagious disease.

Walmart is reassuring customers their stores are cleaned daily, with sanitizing solutions used in high-touch, high-traffic areas and several credit unions sent out messages to customers informing them their branches and ATMs are cleaned daily as part of their normal course of business. “We have increased the frequency of cleaning our public areas (including lobbies, elevators, door handles, public bathrooms, etc.) and have continued the use of disinfectant,” claimed a message from Opus Hotel in Canada to its customers

Studios NBC Universal, Amazon, Netflix are among several companies encouraging employees to work from home and with Sony and Paramount canceling public tours of their lots. Several gatherings from Coachella and its country music counterpart Stagecoach have also rescheduled events. Coachella has moved to Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18, and Stagecoach will be Oct. 23-25. Cirque du Soleil also rescheduled its March AXEL performance at the SAP Center in San Jose. The performances, originally scheduled for March 24–28, will be instead be stage April 29 through May 3. Information on refunds or transfers to the new dates haven’t been announced. Although the museum remains open to visitors during its regular hours, Oakland Museum of California canceled all scheduled public programs, tours (school, group, and public), and large community events through March 25. That includes the museum’s 50th anniversary gala that had been planned for March 14, Friday nights at the museum, and “OMCA @ 50 Community Conversations: Food and Well-Being,” which had been set for March 21.

