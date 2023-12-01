‘House Party’ premieres in Hollywood

“House Party” is rated R by the MPA for pervasive language, drug use, sexual material and some violence.

Bill Bellamy and Tinashe were some of the celebrities who attended the premiere of “House Party,” the remix to the fan-favorite ‘90s classic which starred Kid ‘N Play.

“House Party” is rated R by the MPA for pervasive language, drug use, sexual material and some violence and stars Tosin Cole (“61st Street,” “Till”), Jacob Latimore (“The Chi”), Karen Obilom (“Doom Patrol,” “Games People Play”), D.C. Young Fly (“Armed,” “For the Love of Money”) and Scott Mescudi (“The Harder They Fall,” “Don’t Look Up”), and is directed by Calmatic, the Grammy-winning music video director in his feature film debut.

Photo credit: Eric Charbonneau