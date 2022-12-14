‘House Party’ selected for National Film Registry

The films were selected for their cultural, historic or aesthetic importance to preserve the nation’s film heritage.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden has announced 25 influential motion pictures to be inducted into the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress.

Hollywood releases selected this year include Marvel’s “Iron Man,” the animated musical “The Little Mermaid, “Hairspray,” “When Harry Met Sally,” Brian De Palma’s adaptation of “Carrie,” and the 1950 film version of “Cyrano de Bergerac,” which made José Ferrer the first Hispanic actor to win an Oscar for Best Actor. “House Party” joins the registry as a 1990 comedy landmark, as it put Black teenagers, hip-hop music and New Jack swing culture directly into the American cultural mainstream. It spawned the pop-culture careers of stars Kid ‘n Play, sequels and imitations — and the career of Reginald Hudlin, its writer and director. Hudlin is now a major player in Hollywood — but “House Party” was his first film.

Other films selected for preservation also raised the visibility of LGBTQ+ stories, including 1989’s “Tongues Untied,” a video essay by Marlon Riggs about Black men loving Black men.

“Films have become absolutely central to American culture by helping tell our national story for more than 125 years. We are proud to add 25 more films by a group of vibrant and diverse filmmakers to the National Film Registry as we preserve our cinematic heritage,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. “We’re grateful to the entire film community for collaborating with the Library of Congress to ensure these films are preserved for the future.”

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will host a television special Tuesday, Dec. 27, starting at 8 p.m. ET to screen a selection of motion pictures named to the registry this year. Hayden will join TCM host, film historian and Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Director and President Jacqueline Stewart, who is chair of the National Film Preservation Board, to discuss the films.

Select titles from 30 years of the National Film Registry are also freely available online in the National Screening Room.

The public submitted 6,865 titles for consideration this year. Several selected titles drew significant public support through online nominations. They include “Betty Tells Her Story, “Carrie,” “Iron Man,” “The Little Mermaid” and “When Harry Met Sally.”

The public can submit nominations throughout the year on the Library’s web site Nominations for next year will be accepted until Aug. 15, 2023. Cast your vote at loc.gov/film.