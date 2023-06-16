‘How do you like a blank page?’ WGA Strikes enters day 50

On picket lines in Los Angeles and New York City, writers have been joined nearly every day by members of SAG-AFTRA and the Animation Guild.

The Writers Guild of America has been on strike for 50 days now. For the past eight weeks, writers have taken to picket lines across the country in their fight for a fair contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

According to Deadline, the WGA has leveraged support from other Hollywood unions, including IATSE and the Teamsters, to shut down a number of productions across the country. Members of the production shutdown teams in Los Angeles, who have successfully brought TV shows and movies to a grinding halt, have quietly ventured to smaller cities with booming shoot schedules like Atlanta and Albuquerque to train local WGA members to do the same. In collaboration with IATSE and the Teamsters, they’ve most recently affected production on the Netflix comedy pilot Little Sky in New Mexico and BMF in Georgia, to name just a few.

On picket lines in Los Angeles and New York City, writers have been joined nearly every day by members of SAG-AFTRA and the Animation Guild. Even labor unions in other sectors outside Hollywood have shown their solidarity with the WGA.

One of the key ways the WGA has kept its membership energized over the past 50 days is through themed events. From album listening parties to show reunions to cultural gatherings, writers and their supporters have begun organizing in a more strategic way to help people find common ground on the picket lines.