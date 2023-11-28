Biden, 53, was subpoenaed by House Republicans earlier this month in what was initially intended to be a closed-door transcribed interview amid an ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

“We have seen you use closed-door sessions to manipulate, even distort the facts and misinform the public. We therefore propose opening the door,” said Abbe Lowell, an attorney for Hunter Biden, via CNN.

Republican lawmakers accuse Bidens of “corruption” and have attempted to connect the president to the money Hunter made in China and elsewhere, which his attorneys have deemed as a “political stunt.”

“Here we are, eleven months into your so-called investigation, and every objective review of your ‘revelations’ — including by some of your colleagues — has declared your exploration as one turning up only dry holes,” Hunter Biden’s lawyers wrote.

“Your Committee has been working for almost a year—without success—to tie our client’s business activities to his father,” Lowell wrote in his letter Tuesday in response to the subpoena, adding that, instead of Hunter, the committee should investigate former President Donald Trump and his family’s business.

“House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, the Republican who issued the subpoena, previously said Hunter Biden’s testimony was needed to determine the extent that “Joe Biden knew, was involved, and benefited from his family’s influence peddling schemes.”

In October, Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to three-gun charges related to a firearm purchase while allegedly using illicit drugs in 2018, having previously planned to plead guilty as part of a pretrial agreement that later fell apart under scrutiny from a federal judge.