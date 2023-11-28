Uncategorized
Hunter Biden to testify before House Committee
Staff writer, Caribpres, Politics, 11/28/23

In October, Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to three-gun charges related to a firearm purchase.

Biden, 53, was subpoenaed by House Republicans earlier this month in what was initially intended to be a closed-door transcribed interview amid an ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

“We have seen you use closed-door sessions to manipulate, even distort the facts and misinform the public. We therefore propose opening the door,” said Abbe Lowell, an attorney for Hunter Biden, via CNN.

Republican lawmakers accuse Bidens of “corruption” and have attempted to connect the president to the money Hunter made in China and elsewhere, which his attorneys have deemed as a “political stunt.”

“Here we are, eleven months into your so-called investigation, and every objective review of your ‘revelations’ — including by some of your colleagues — has declared your exploration as one turning up only dry holes,” Hunter Biden’s lawyers wrote.

“Your Committee has been working for almost a year—without success—to tie our client’s business activities to his father,” Lowell wrote in his letter Tuesday in response to the subpoena, adding that, instead of Hunter, the committee should investigate former President Donald Trump and his family’s business.

“House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, the Republican who issued the subpoena, previously said Hunter Biden’s testimony was needed to determine the extent that “Joe Biden knew, was involved, and benefited from his family’s influence peddling schemes.”

In October, Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to three-gun charges related to a firearm purchase while allegedly using illicit drugs in 2018, having previously planned to plead guilty as part of a pretrial agreement that later fell apart under scrutiny from a federal judge.

Categories: Uncategorized

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Academy plans an earlier start time for 96th Oscars

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/30/23

Debbie Allen, Adam Brody tapped as presenters for Sentinel Awards

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/30/23

Socal Residents can visit Disneyland for $75

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 11/29/23

Check out images from the World Premiere of ‘Candy Cane Lane’

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress News Magazine, Entertainment, 11/29/23

Eddie Murphy and Reggie Hudlin reunite for ‘Candy Cane Lane’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress Newsmagazine, Entertainment, 11/29/23

Sean “Diddy” Combs steps down as Revolt Chairman

Staff writer, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/29/23

Schools in the US to receive free Covid-19 testing kits

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Health, 11/29/23

Christmas tree at White House blown over

Staff writer, Community, politics, 11/29/23

Hunter Biden to testify before House Committee

Staff writer, Caribpres, Politics, 11/28/23

Vice President Kamala Harris Joins Gov. Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass to Announce Reopening of I-10 Freeway

Tanu Henry, Lila Brown and Joe W. Bowers Jr. | California Black Media, CaribPress, Community, 11/22/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in