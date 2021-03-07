Hurricane Elsa threatens to engulf parts of the Caribbean

Elsa was about 255 miles east of Kingston, Jamaica, packing sustained winds of 70 mph and moving quickly toward the west-northwest at 29 mph at 2 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

One day after becoming the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season, Elsa weakened back into a tropical storm Saturday as it zeroed in on Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Conditions in these areas were already deteriorating due to the storm’s strong winds, heavy rain and inundating storm surge.

The storm underwent rapid intensification one day earlier, becoming a hurricane early Friday morning as it raced toward the Caribbean Islands. Within 24 hours, Elsa went from tropical-storm strength with 40-mph winds to a Category 1 hurricane with 75-mph winds. By its maximum-sustained winds increasing by at least 35 mph within 24 hours, the storm’s strengthening just met the criteria set by the National Hurricane Center qualifying as “rapid intensification.”

AccuWeather forecasters are now keeping a close eye on the tropical system as it is expected to approach the United States after moving through the Caribbean through the weekend.

Elsa was about 255 miles east of Kingston, Jamaica, packing sustained winds of 70 mph and moving quickly toward the west-northwest at 29 mph at 2 p.m. EDT on Saturday. Tropical-storm-force winds extended out farther up to 125 miles out from its center. A category 1 hurricane has maximum-sustained winds starting at 74 mph.

Even though Elsa will be moving through the Greater Antilles at a rapid pace Saturday, forecasters are concerned that rain can still fall at a fast enough rate to raise concerns for mudslides and flash flooding.

The storm weakened Saturday after peaking in strength on Friday, when its maximum-sustained winds were around 85 mph during the afternoon and evening hours. But the storm has also already been blamed for widespread damage and power outages, including in the islands of Barbados and St. Vincent.

Elsa ripped roofs off homes, toppled trees and caused flooding in Barbados before whipping heavy rain and wind in St. Vincent Friday, Reuters reported. Many power outages were also blamed on Elsa.

As the storm tore through Barbados, Wilfred A. Abrahams, the island’s Minister of Home Affairs Information and Public Affairs, urged residents of the island nation to shelter in place, adding that folks should only leave their homes if the structures are damaged. Authorities in Haiti urged people to evacuate if they lived near water or mountain flanks.

As of Saturday, AccuWeather forecasters say Elsa is most likely to enter the eastern Gulf of Mexico and approach Florida early next week.

“Elsa is expected to regain some wind intensity early next week once it passes north of Cuba and moves into the eastern Gulf,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said. “And there is a chance that conditions may be favorable for Elsa to affect Florida as a hurricane for a time during Tuesday and Wednesday,” he added.

Weather conditions could begin to deteriorate in the Florida Keys and southern Florida as soon as Monday night. At this early stage, there is the likelihood of flooding rainfall, damaging winds and power outages over the Florida Peninsula with perhaps the worst conditions along the Gulf Coast side.

AccuWeather meteorologists urge people who live in or near the potential storm zone to have a plan of action, not only in Haiti, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and Cuba but also in Florida at this time.

AccuWeather forecasters warn that for residents of Florida, now is the time to secure materials and tools necessary to install storm shutters. They also advise fueling up and testing generators and gathering bags for travel in case of a need to evacuate.

Rather than tracking along the Gulf coast of Florida, it is still possible that Elsa could instead move northward over the Florida Peninsula, shifting the rainfall and gusty winds inland. The exact track of the center of circulation is key in determining wind direction and intensity of the storm as it impacts the Sunshine State.

The potential impacts across numerous barrier islands and inland harbors along Florida’s Gulf Coast will all be determined by the direction, magnitude and duration of the wind. As the storm lifts northward across the state, shifting winds will also batter different sections of shoreline.

This can all result in headaches for those looking for a safe place to moor a boat, or for those looking to prepare their homes and property for the incoming storm.

But Elsa’s exact track and strength — whether it approaches the U.S. as a tropical storm or a hurricane — will be determined by how it behaves over the Caribbean.

AccuWeather meteorologists have rated Elsa a 2 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes for the Caribbean due to the expected flooding, damaging winds and storm surge. The scale is a six-point one with ratings that range from less than 1 to 1 to 5.

A hurricane warning was in effect for the southern coast of Dominican Republic and Haiti. Hurricane warnings that were in place across Jamaica have since been replaced with tropical storm warnings. Portions of eastern Cuba are under a hurricane watch, and many other tropical storm warnings were posted for several islands throughout the Caribbean — and for good reason. Sustained winds of 74 mph and a gust up to 86 mph have already been reported on Barbados, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Tropical storm watches were discontinued for St. Lucia and Martinique at 8 p.m. EDT Friday, and a tropical storm warning was discontinued for Grenada and its dependencies at the same time.

Elsa will continue to race across the Caribbean, directly impacting the islands of Hispaniola, Jamaica and Cuba this weekend before turning its sights on the southeastern United States early next week.

“This is the earliest in the season we have ever seen a hurricane hit the region around Barbados and for a hurricane to roll across the Caribbean this early is also unprecedented,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

Its forward speed of 29 mph is highly unusual for a tropical storm in the tropics. A more common forward speed is 10-14 mph. Because of the fast-forward motion, people in the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica and Cuba will not have as much time to prepare for the storm as they normally would from a storm in this part of the Caribbean.