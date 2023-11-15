“I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times,” says Jimmy Kimmel

Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show host and producer Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the 96th Oscars.

“We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly returning as executive producer for the Oscars. They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience,” said Kramer and Yang. “We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again.”

“I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times,” said Kimmel, who serves as host and executive producer of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and is one of the longest-running talk show hosts in American television history. He hosted the 95th Oscars, which earned him an Emmy nomination and hosted back-to-back broadcasts in 2017 (89th Awards) and 2018 (90th Awards).

The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

