‘I am very happy and excited to be hosting the Critics Choice Awards again this year,’ says Chelsea Handler

Comedian, television host, best-selling author Chelsea Handler is returning to host the Critics Choice Awards.

The six-time New York Times best-selling author and advocate whose humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture is currently on her 2023 stand-up tour, “Little Big Bitch.”

“I am very happy and excited to be hosting the Critics Choice Awards again this year, as last year was one of the most fun nights I’ve had,” said Handler. “There is no greater reward than making fun of actors and then getting drunk with them afterward. It’s an honor.

In 2021, she launched her iHeartRadio advice podcast, “Dear Chelsea,” and embarked on the Vaccinated and Horny Tour, bringing her sensational stand-up set to over 90 cities with 115 shows across North America, winning “The Comedy Act of 2021” at the People’s Choice Awards. Following the success of her 2020 HBO Max comedy special Evolution, which earned Chelsea a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album, Handler made her return to Netflix with her critically acclaimed 2022 comedy special “Revolution.”

“We are thrilled to have Chelsea Handler join us once again to host the Critics Choice Awards,” said CCA CEO Joey Berlin. “After having her as our host last year, we couldn’t wait to have her back up on the stage again.”

The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards will take place on Sunday, January 14, 2024 airing live on The CW.