“I apologize,” says sprinter Sha’Carri Sha’Carri Richardson

U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after she tested positive for marijuana. That means that Richardson will not be able to run in the Olympics in Tokyo.

Richardson qualified for the Olympics after winning the 100-meter race at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon, and was considered a favorite to win the gold medal.

“Richardson’s competitive results obtained on June 19, 2021, including her Olympic qualifying results at the Team Trials, have been disqualified, and she forfeits any medals, points, and prizes,” a statement from the United States Anti-Doping Agency said.

Under newly adopted rules, marijuana is considered a substance of abuse, and testing positive results in a three-month suspension. Richardson had her suspension reduced to one month because she “successfully completed a counseling program regarding her use of cannabis.”

Richardson apologized for failing the drug test.

“I would like to say to my fans and my family and my sponsorship, to the haters, too, I apologize,” Richardson told NBC’sTODAY. “As much as I’m disappointed, I know that when I step on that track, I don’t represent myself, I represent a community that has shown me great support, great love.”

She vowed to keep working hard and said she will be back in the Olympics.

“This will be the last time the Olympics don’t see Sha’Carri Richardson, and this will be the last time the U.S. doesn’t come home with a gold medal in the 100,” Richardson said.

“This is just one games. I’m 21. I’m very young,” she added. “I have plenty of games left in me to compete in, and I have plenty of talent that backs me up.”

Photo courtesy of Getty Image