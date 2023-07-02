‘I can’t wait for the SXSW audience to get to see Joy Ride,’ says producer Seth Rogen

Lionsgate and South by Southwest Conference and Festivals announced today that it will host the world premiere of Adele Lim and Point Grey’s uninhibited comedy “Joy Ride” which follows four friends on a debaucherous adventure through Asia. The premiere will take place on Friday, March 17, at 9pm at the Paramount Theatre in Austin.

From the producers of “Neighbors” and the co-screenwriter of “Crazy Rich Asians,” the film stars Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu.

The hilarious and unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery centers on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure. When Audrey’s (Ashley Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo (Sherry Cola), her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat (Stephanie Hsu), her college friend-turned-Chinese soap star; and Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), Lolo’s eccentric cousin. Their no-holds-barred, epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.

The film marks Adele Lim’s directorial debut, and is written by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao from a story by Chevapravatdumrong, Hsiao, and Lim. The film is produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Josh Fagen, Cherry Chevapravatdumrong, Teresa Hsiao, and Adele Lim.

The film also marks the SXSW return of the Oscar-nominated Hsu, whose breakthrough performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” was first heralded by audiences at the 2022 Festival.

“I can’t wait for the SXSW audience to get to see ‘Joy Ride,” said producer Seth Rogen. “It’s hilarious and original, and it’s always thrilling to get to go back to Austin with a great comedy. It’s the only festival to really put comedy films in as prominent a position as other genres and I’m grateful for that.”