“I don’t even know how I feel about America right now,” says Dave Chappelle

Luminary, the podcast and audio entertainment network has released the third episode of Season 2 of its award-winning show The Midnight Miracle.

Hosted by Dave Chappelle, yasiin bey, and Talib Kwei, “Napa, Act 2” finds the trio sharing powerful exchanges on a range of topics from policing in the United States to the challenge of being artists and merchants.

Long before recent events in Memphis, Chappelle, bey and Kweli discussed police officers caught on video engaging in racist aggression toward citizens they serve. Chappelle, bey, and Kweli also share with each other what it means to be a black artist creating art, as well as selling their art as a commodity.

The return of The Midnight Miracle follows the news in 2022 of Chappelle’s partnership with Luminary as an investor and board member through his company Pilot Boy Productions. Season 2 also follows the release of the first vinyl edition of The Midnight Miracle, a limited edition blue-on-blue swirl record, housed in a luxe gatefold jacket and full-color inner sleeve designed by Grammy-nominated artist and photographer Mathieu Bitton.

In a recent interview with The New York Times for his Surrender memoir, U2 musician and activist Bono described The Midnight Miracle as a “great example of how text, conversation, music, and atmospherics collide and collage perfectly.”

“The Midnight Miracle is a true audio masterpiece led by Dave Chappelle, Talib Kweli, and yasiin bey. They represent some of the most thoughtful voices of our generation and together deliver a forum that addresses the world as it’s happening today, with nuance and grace,” said Rishi Malhotra, CEO of Luminary.