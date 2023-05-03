‘I got Summertime ringing in my ear f***** drums,’ says Chris Rock

In his stand-up comedy special Saturday night, Chris Rock launched into a tirade about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. The live Netflix special, “Selective Outrage,” finally addressing that infamous Oscars slap.

Audience members were eagerly waiting for Rock to publicly speak about getting slapped across the face last year as he took the stage Saturday night.

Finally, after about two and a half hours, he finally brought it up to close out the show. Rock says he still has ringing in his ears and watches the ‘I Am Legend’ star’s feature film, “Emancipation,’ ‘just to see him get whooped.’

Live from Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre, the actor/comedian shared the Smith’s marital history and took plenty of shots at Smith.

“A lot of people say, ‘Chris, how come you didn’t do nothing back?’” Rock said during the special. “‘Cause I got parents. Because I was raised, OK? You know what my parents taught me? Don’t fight in front of white people.”

Rock, 58, claimed that anybody who really knew about the circumstances surrounding the slap knew that it wasn’t actually about him — as he accused Smith, 54, of ‘selective outrage,’ lashing out because his wife had an affair. While making the case that he didn’t deserve to get slapped by Smith during last year’s Oscars ceremony, Rock quipped that he “didn’t have any entanglements” — a pointed reference to Pinkett Smith’s extramarital relationship with singer August Alsina.

Smith, who was banned from attending any Academy-related events for 10 years after the slap, recently attended the African American Film Critics Association Awards (AAFCA) where he, alongside directorAntoine Fuqua was recognized for their latest film “Emancipation” with a Beacon Award, The film also won an NAACP Image award last week.

Pictured: Chris Rock at the Hippodrome Theater Saturday in Baltimore/ Kirill Bichutsky/Kirill Bichutsky/Netflix