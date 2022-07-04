Idris Elba attends the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Sonic 2′

The blue carpet was laid out at the Los Angeles premiere of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.”

Elba joins the sequel as the voice of Knuckles and plays Dr. Robotnik’s new partner. The evil villain who is on the hunt for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations.

“Fans are going to love this movie as it is really, really good,” shared Elba who can be seen in “The Harder They Fall” playing the outlaw Rufus Buck in the Netflix drama . ” This movies goes up a scale from the first one. All the fan favorites and what audiences loved from first are all in the film and the humor is there also.”

Elba is currently filming “Beasts” which will be released on August 19, 2022. In the film, he plays widowed husband and father, Dr Nate Samuels, who with his two teenage daughters find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the savannah has but one apex predator.

The returning cast from the first Sonic film include James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.

Check out images from the premiere below:

