Photo Galleries
Idris Elba attends the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Sonic 2′
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, event, 04/07/22

The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure and hits theaters April

The blue carpet was laid out at the Los Angeles premiere of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.”

Elba joins the sequel as the voice of Knuckles and plays Dr. Robotnik’s new partner. The evil villain who is on the hunt for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations.

“Fans are going to love this movie as it is really, really good,” shared Elba who can be seen in “The Harder They Fall”  playing the outlaw Rufus Buck in the Netflix drama . ” This movies  goes up a scale from the first one. All the fan favorites and what audiences loved from first are all in the film and the humor is there also.”

Elba is currently filming “Beasts” which will be released on August 19, 2022.  In the film, he plays widowed husband and father, Dr Nate Samuels, who with his two teenage daughters find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the savannah has but one apex predator. 

The returning cast from the first Sonic film include James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.

Check out images from the premiere below:

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Categories: Photo Galleries

Tags: , , , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

California Black Leaders Celebrate Historic Confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

Tanu Henry | CBM, Carib Press, News, 04/08/22

Omar Epps adds writer to his list of credits

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 04/07/22

Idris Elba attends the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Sonic 2′

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, event, 04/07/22

Maverick City Music become Grammy Award winners

Katherine Tucker/, Caribpress, Event, 04/06/22

Black Water Leaders: Outreach “Critically Important” in Gov. Newsom’s Conservation Plan

Tanu Henry | CBM, CaribPress, News, 04/06/22

Opinion: Inglewood Unified’s Response to School Closing Inquiry Is Another Bad Decision

Joe W. Bowers Jr. | California Black Media, Carib Press, Opinion, 04/06/22

Travel on the Rise: LAX reports an increase in domestic travel

CNS, Travel,, 04/04/22

Omar Epps: ‘The Devil You Know is about brotherhood, redemption and morality’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Film, 04/03/22

Calif. Reparations Task Force: Lineage, Not Race, to Determine Who Gets Payments

Antonio Ray Harvey | CBM, Carib Press, News, 03/30/22

California Assembly Approves Constitutional Amendment Abolishing “Involuntary Servitude

Antonio Ray Harvey | CBM, CaribPress, News, 03/29/22

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in