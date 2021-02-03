Idris Elba, Folake Olowofoyeku and Dayo Okeniyi tapped for Image Awards

The full-list of nominees for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards is out and includes nods to several African actors.

Idris Elba, Folake Olowofoyeku, Yvonne Orji, Dayo Okeniyi, Adjoa Andoh and Nnamdi Asomugha all received NAACP Image nominations.

Elba was nominated for an Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for his comedy drama “In the Long Run,” which follows the daily shenanigans of a fictitious African family in East London. Nigerian actress and musician Folake Olowofoyeku received an Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series nod for the comedy “Bob Hearts Abishola.” Yvonne Orji was nominated for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her HBO drama “Insecure,” and in the film category, Asomugha received a nomination for the romantic movie “Sylvie’s Love.”

Netflix led with 48 Nominations across the Motion Picture and Television categories and earned Adjoa Andoh her first Image award nomination for “Bridgerton,” while Dayo Okeniyi received an Outstanding Breakthrough Performance nomination for “Emperor.”

Okeniyi ‘s film “Emperor” was also nominated for the Outstanding Independent Motion Picture award alongside the Angolan drama “Farewell Amor.”

Other notable individuals nominated include Regina King, whose directorial debut “One Night in Miami” about a historic meeting with Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke in the 1960s received four nods. King will also compete for entertainer of the year against Tyler Perry, Viola Davis and Trevor Noah Other nominees include the late Chadwick Boseman who earned two nominations for his work in the Netflix films “Da 5 Bloods” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Nominees for the Social Justice Impact award include April Ryan, Debbie Allen, Lebron James, Stacey Abrams and Tamika Mallory.

The nominations for the 2021 ceremony were announced Tuesday on NAACP’s Instagram page by Anika Noni-Rose, Chloe Bailey, Erika Alexander, Nicco Annan and TC Carson.

The NAACP Image awards honors the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature, and film and will air on CBS on March 27 at 8 p.m. EST.