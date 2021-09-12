Idris Elba joins the voice cast of ‘Sonic 2′

The world’s favorite speedy blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in “Sonic the Hedgehog 2″ and Idris Elba will be flexing his vocal cords in the sequel.

Elba will voice Knuckles, a powerful fighter with spiked hands who ends up as Sonic’s nemesis on the comedy film based on the video game franchise .

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles (Elba), in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations.

Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

Returning to the sequel are stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey alongside new additions Shemar Moore and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.

Knuckles is one of the series’ most popular characters, appearing in nearly every game in the franchise, including both main series games, future ports, and spin-off titles. His likeness has also frequently appeared in several pieces of Sonic the Hedgehog merchandise.

Paramount Pictures will release the film in theaters April 8, 2022. Click to check out the trailer.