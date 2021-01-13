Uncategorized
Image Awards moves to March
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, awards, 01/30/21

The 52nd NAACP Image Awards is sponsored in part by Wells Fargo, FedEx and Alaska Airlines.

The NAACP Image AwardsThe 52nd NAACP Image Awards will now air on BET Saturday, March 27 and nominees will be unveiled Tuesday, February 2nd  virtually on the NAACP Image Awards’ social media platform.

Actress Anika Noni-Rose, singer Chloe Bailey are some of the celebrities who will be announcing the nominees via Instagram.

Recognized as the nation’s preeminent multicultural awards show from an African-American perspective, the NAACP Image Awards celebrates the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts and those who promote social justice through their creative work.

Non-televised award categories will live stream over five nights March 22-26, 2021.

The virtual ceremonies will recognize winners in more than 60 non-televised award categories in the fields of television and streaming, music, literature, film, and activism.

