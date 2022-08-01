IMDb Posts Video Tribute to Poitier

In the wake of Sidney Poitier’s death, the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) posted a video tribute to the Academy Award winning actor. For those unfamiliar with his body of work, the segment provides an excellent opportunity to become acquainted.

The two minute segment contains clips from many of his best known films including:

No Way Out (1950)

Blackboard Jungle (1955)

Edge of the City (1957)

Band of Angels (1957)

The Defiant Ones (1958)

A Raisin in the Sun (1961)

Paris Blues (1961)

Lillies of the Field (1963)

The Bedford Incident (1965)

A Patch of Blue (1965)

To Sir, With Love (1967)

In the Heat of the Night (1967)

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? (1967)

They Call Me Mister Tibbs! (1970)

Buck and the Preacher (1972)

A Warm December (1973)

Uptown Saturday Night (1974)

Let’s Do It Again (1975)

A Piece of the Action (1977)

Sneakers (1992)

To Sir, With Love II (1996)

The Jackal (1997)

Poitier died Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the age of 94.

You can view the clip by clicking the link below:

Remembering Sidney Poitier (1927-2022)