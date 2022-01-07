In “Confessions from the Hart,” audiences get a front row seat to Hart’s pain

It’s a 30-minute animated anthology based on his popular IGTV series of the same name. The special takes fans inside his virtual universe with an unprecedented streaming and Metaverse bonus episode release, launching exclusively on The Roku Channel on Wednesday, July 6 in honor of Kevin’s birthday.

In “Confessions from the Hart,” audiences will get a front row seat to Hart’s most immersive and personal experience to date with the special showcasing moments from Hart’s life, as told by him. Each segment will include Hart’s honest, firsthand account of stories never before explored about his life, career, relationships and journey.

In addition to exclusively premiering the special, The Roku Channel will showcase “Confessions from the Hart” with a special hub celebrating all the Kevin Hart content available for free on The Roku Channel including Roku Original “Die Hart,” “Cold as Balls,” “Exit Strategy,” “Straight from the Hart,” “Real Husbands of Hollywood” and more.

Developed in partnership with Moonwalk, the leading Web3 platform for brands and creators and virtual entertainment company, Virtua, fans will also be able to engage with the “Confessions from the Hart” experience across new platforms and technologies. In addition to watching the animated special on The Roku Channel, fans will have access to bonus content in the Kevin Hart Nation Metaverse Screening Room

“My favorite thing to do is make people laugh. We will have exponential opportunities to bring humor and comedy to a whole new audience. I am so proud of my team for their forward thinking and ingenuity,” said Kevin Hart. “With this new technology we will be able to continue expanding our footprint into the new technological frontiers of content creation.”