Listening Room
In conversation with Niecy Nash-Betts
Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Event, 06/05/23

Check out pictures from the event below.

In “The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix’s limited series about the infamous serial killer, Niecy Nash stars as one of Dahmer’s neighbors in his apartment complex who tried to alert authorities to his crimes numerous times and plays the true hero of the story, Glenda Cleveland, who is frequently ignored by the authorities when she alerts them about the frightening happenings in her neighbor’s apartment.

Netflix recently hosted the Golden Globe and Emmy Award Nominated actress Niecy Nash-Betts  in Conversation with Academy Award Nominated Director Ava DuVernay at The London West Hollywood Hotel.

The evening also consisted of a screening of Episode 7 “Cassandra” from the limited series “Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

Check out pictures from the event below:

(Photos Courtesy of Natasha Campos / Getty for Netflix)

Categories: Listening Room

Tags: , , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Mayor Bass gets Covid-19

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Politics, 06/08/23

Jamaican artist sues Urban Outfitters, Penske for Copyright Infringement

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress Newsmagazine, Entertainment, 06/08/23

In conversation with Niecy Nash-Betts

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Event, 06/05/23

SAG-AFTRA members approve strike authorization

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Community, 06/05/23

CariJam Golf Classic Inaugural Tournament Attracts Supporters and Raises Funding

Meredith Chavah | L Johnson, Carib Press, Community News, 06/03/23

A Reflection of the life of American Soul Music Diva, Tina Turner

Robert Wheaton, Carib Press, Entertainment News, 06/02/23

Trailer releases for Idris Elba’s ‘Hijack’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 06/01/23

Los Angeles Gears Up for Extreme Heat

Mark Hedin | EMS, Carib Press, News, 06/01/23

Logo Celebrates Pride Month

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 06/01/23

Cannabis and Kids: California Assembly Advances Bill to Address Pediatric Poisonings

Antonio Ray Harvey| CBM, Carib Press, Cannabis News, Politics, 05/31/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in