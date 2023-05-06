In conversation with Niecy Nash-Betts

Check out pictures from the event below.

In “The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix’s limited series about the infamous serial killer, Niecy Nash stars as one of Dahmer’s neighbors in his apartment complex who tried to alert authorities to his crimes numerous times and plays the true hero of the story, Glenda Cleveland, who is frequently ignored by the authorities when she alerts them about the frightening happenings in her neighbor’s apartment.

Netflix recently hosted the Golden Globe and Emmy Award Nominated actress Niecy Nash-Betts in Conversation with Academy Award Nominated Director Ava DuVernay at The London West Hollywood Hotel.

The evening also consisted of a screening of Episode 7 “Cassandra” from the limited series “Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

Check out pictures from the event below:

(Photos Courtesy of Natasha Campos / Getty for Netflix)