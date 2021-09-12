Influential Bassist and Producer Robbie Shakespeare is Dead

In a career that spans almost fifty years, Robbie Shakespeare’s distinctive bass lines can be heard on recordings by a wide range of artists including Joan Armatrading, Jimmy Cliff, Joe Cocker, Bob Dylan, Grace Jones, Cyndi Lauper, and Yoko Ono. He was nominated for thirteen Grammy awards and winning two. In 2020, Rolling Stone ranked Shakespeare as the 17th greatest bassist of all-time. He died Wednesday, December 8, 2021 in Florida after kidney surpery. He was 68 years old.

Born Robert Warren Dale Shakespeare on September 27, 1953 in Kingston, Jamaica, into a musical family. Shakespeare started off playing the acoustic guitar, but soon became drawn to the pulsating sound of the bass, after hearing Aston “Family Man’ Barrett play. Barrett began giving Shakespeare bass lessons. He would also pick up bass licks from listening to local musicians play.

In the mid-1970s, while working at the Channel One Studio house band, called The Revolutionaries, he formed a musical collaboration with drummer Lowell “Sly” Dunbar. The team known as Sly & Robbie, formed a record label and production company called Taxi Records in 1974. One of their first hits as both producers and session players was “Murder She Wrote” by Chaka Demus and Pliers.

Shakespeare’s distinctive bass playing as well as his use of special effects, has influenced many reggae artists up until the present day.

Recently, he appeared in the Grace Jones documentary, Bloodlight and Bami.