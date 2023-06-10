Investigation Discovery to debut crime series from Octavia Spencer

Actress and producer Octavia Spencer is kicking off her partnership with ID with the debut of “Lost Women of Highway 20.”

The series will air in three-parts across one night, will premiere Sunday, November 5 at 9/8c on ID and is a true-crime odyssey that begins with the disappearance of a 13-year-old Rachanda Pickle in 1990. With narration from Spencer, it is a gripping documentary that asks poignant questions of our society’s treatment of women – then and now as detectives discover a trail of missing and murdered women along a ghostly stretch of Oregon’s US Highway 20 that goes back for decades, leading them to a killer who has been hiding in plain sight.