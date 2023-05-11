IRS and FTB Extends Filing Deadline to November 16th for Californians

In a once in a generation move, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has extended the filing deadline for 2022 individual tax returns from October 16th to November 16th.

In a once in a generation move, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has extended the filing deadline for 2022 individual tax returns from October 16th to November 16th. This extension applies to residents of 55 out of California’s 58 counties. Only residents of Lassen, Modoc, and Shasta Counties are ineligible for the extension. California’s tax authority, the Franchise Tax Board (FTB) generally conforms to Internal Revenue Service (IRS) postponement periods for presidentially declared disasters. As a result, eligible tax payers have more time to file California tax returns as well.

This extension as well as the previous extensions are in the wake of last winter’s natural disasters. As long as taxpayers live in a disaster-area locality, the extension is automatic. The extension is not just for filing, but covers payments as well. To see the most current list eligible localities, you can visit the disaster relief page on the IRS website.

2022 individual income tax returns and payments normally due on April 18.

For eligible taxpayers, 2022 contributions to IRAs and health savings accounts.

Quarterly estimated tax payments normally due on April 18, June 15 and Sept. 15.

The extension also covers calendar-year 2022 fiduciary, partnership, and corporation (both C and S corporations) returns as well as payroll and excise tax payments.

For more information, consult your tax advisor or visit the following websites: