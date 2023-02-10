Is the CPS system biased against minorities?

Five parents – Anna, Trish, Rheta, Ernst, and Rosa are trailed in this moving documentary as they desperately fight to reunify with their children taken by Child Protective Services (CPS).

An unwavering and nuanced look at the child welfare system where criminals have more rights than parents, it shows a variety of circumstance that can lead to a child’s removal from the home, as well as the trials and tribulations that inevitably follow. The cases are as complex as they are tragic. They include histories of mental illness, as well as allegations of abuse, neglect, and trauma. Parents are pitted against their own children and each other. Along the way, the parents fight to clear their names, and prove their fitness as guardians.

Through these highly personal stories, it gives in-depth window into the grim realities of the child welfare system through the often ignored perspective of parents.

With a running time of 98 minutes, the film is directed, produced and edited by Jeremy Pion-Berlin. It has screened at numerous film festivals winning awards that include “Best of Fest“ at Frozen River Film Festival, “Best Documentary” and “Best Director” at Oceanside International Film Festival, “Audience Choice Award” at Atlanta Docufest, “Best Director Documentary” and “Audience Choice Award” at First Glance Film Festival Los Angeles and “Best US Documentary Film” at Doc. Boston.

The film will be released on digital platforms by Porter+Craig Film & Media on October 17.