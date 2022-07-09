Israel Vibration’s Cecil “Skelly” Spence Trods On

After Craig left the group for good in 1997, Spence and Bulgin continued Israel Vibration as a duo. Israel Vibration had completed an eleven-date tour on the West Coast in March of this year. Craig, the other original member, died in 2020.

Cecil “Skelly” Spence, co-founder of the roots-reggae group Israel Vibration has died. Israel Vibration rose to prominence in the late 1970s as one of the premiere roots groups. Despite changing musical tastes and various attempts to pursue solo careers by each of the group’s members, Israel Vibration endured well into the 21st Century. Spence succumbed to lung cancer in a Brooklyn, New York hospital. He was 69.

Spence along with Albert “Apple Gabriel” Craig, and Lascelle “Wiss” Bulgin, first met in the 1950s at the Mona Rehabilitation Clinic in St. Andrew, Jamaica, while each was recovering from polio. While the time that the three youngsters spent together at the clinic was brief, their personal and professional relationships would last for decades.

In the late 1960s, after each of them had converted to Rastafarianism, Spence, Craig, and Bulgin would form Israel Vibration. Times were tough for the trio, who paid their dues busking for money for half a dozen years on the streets of Kingston before they could get into a recording studio.

Their big break came in 1976, when the Rastafarian organization the Twelve Tribes of Israel agreed to finance a single for the group. At the Treasure Isle studio with producer U-Booth at the helm, Israel Vibration recorded the single “Why Worry” backed with “Bad Intention” as the B-side. The latter was a remake of a recording they made the previous year. The response to their first initial release was extremely promising and soon they were opening for Bob Marley and Dennis Brown.

Their follow-up single, “The Same Song,” was produced by Tommy Cowan, and was also a hit. It became the title track to their debut album and helped solidify their reputation as one of the most original roots-reggae acts.

By the 1980s, Israel Vibration moved to New York City, but struggled to gain a foothold there. Spence along with his bandmates attempted solo careers, only Bulgin was able to record without the band.

In 1987, the band re-united and signed with the RAS label. Beginning with their album, “Strength of My Life,” the following year, Israel Vibration had found its stride and would go on to record a series of popular albums. Spence would serve as the lead vocalist on most of their recordings.

Spence is survived by five children, five grandchildren, and Louis, an older brother.