Issa Rae named Creative Director for ABFF

Rae, who first received attention for her award-winning web series and the accompanying New York Times best-seller, “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl,” is now the Creative Director for the 2024 American Black Film Festival (ABFF).

The writer, producer and entrepreneur who has been an outspoken advocate for under-represented creators in Hollywood, will work closely with ABFF co-founders and producers, Nicole and Jeff Friday, in programming the festival lineup, and will help bring awareness to the Festival’s mission of showcasing Black talent and discovering new voices.

The 28th annual ABFF will be held June 12-16 in Miami Beach.

“Throughout the course of her career, Issa Rae has made an indelible impact within the entertainment ecosystem ranging from her wide array of roles – in front of and behind the camera – to her fierce advocacy for equitable representation and opportunities for Black creatives,” said ABFF co-founders and producers, Nicole and Jeff Friday. “We couldn’t think of a better partner to help us continue to embody the ABFF mission of showcasing Black talent — and discovering and amplifying new voices.”

Since its inception, the highly anticipated annual ABFF has become a cornerstone for diversity in Hollywood. It has premiered the work and supported the careers of many of today’s most successful filmmakers, actors, writers and stand-up comedians and is recognized as the standard bearer of excellence for Black creativity.

Rae’s connection to the ABFF brand was previously established when the festival showcased some of her earlier work at the American Black Film Festival.

She created and starred in the Peabody-award-winning HBO series “Insecure” which earned multiple Emmys and Golden Globe nominations. Her screen projects include ” Barbie” and “Into The Spiderverse” and “American Fiction” and also runs the medica company Hoorae which develops content.