Top Ten
It’s a star studded cast for Jeymes Samuel’s latest feature
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 08/31/23

The first images have been released from “The Book of Clarence” starring LaKeith Stanfield, Omar Sy, Anna Diop and Alfre Woodard.

first-look-at-book-of-clarence-3

British director Jeymes Samuel, who made his feature directorial debut with “The Harder They Fall,” is gearing up for his next film.

Samuel spoke to Vanity Fair about his upcoming Biblical tale, which stars a list of high profile actors from fellow Brit David Oyelowo, LaKeith Stanfield. Omar Sy, RJ Cyler, Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, Anna Diop, Alfre Woodard, and Teyana Taylor.

Inspired by classic Hollywood epics set in biblical times, “The Book of Clarence” tells the tale of “Clarence,” a down on his luck denizen of Jerusalem embarking on a misguided attempt to capitalize on the rise of celebrity and influence of the Messiah for his own personal gain — a journey that leads him on an exploration of the idea of faith and to a highly unexpected path of his own.

The film aims to tell a Bible story from the perspective of everyday people, exploring their lives in biblical times and is set to release in theaters on January 12 2024.

