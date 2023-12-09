Its all-star ensemble cast in Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’

LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson are just some of the cast.

Disney’s “Haunted Mansion,” the hit film inspired by the classic theme park attraction, will begin streaming on Disney+ and arrive at digital retail on October 4, 2023.

Directed by Justin Simien, it features an all-star ensemble cast including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon and Daniel Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost.

Fans can also add the movie to their digital collection on October 4 when “Haunted Mansion” becomes available to buy from all major digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu, with exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus content.

The frighteningly fun adventure, which opened in theaters July 28, is the story of a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help them rid their home of supernatural squatters. The film’s producers are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.