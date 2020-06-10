Uncategorized
‘Iyanla: Fix My Life’ returns for 7th season
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 10/09/20

“Iyanla: Fix My Life” is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions with Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi and Erica Ross serving as executive producers alongside Iyanla Vanzant.

Iyanla Vanzant - best selling author and tv hostOWN: Oprah Winfrey Network’s popular series “Iyanla: Fix My Life” is returning for a seventh season.

Featuring spiritual life coach,  author and executive producer, Iyanla Vanzant, the opening episode will be an explosive two-hour special with reality star Shay Johnson (“Love & Hip Hop Miami”) and is set to air on Saturday, October 31 from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

Vanzant, who coaches people who are at crossroads and breaking points, is back in action helping people do their work and fix their lives. Through her own personal experience, she guides others to find strength through their pain, and develop the tools needed to heal.

In this season, she will guide in the healing of the mother-daughter relationship with comedienne Luenell, bring together broken families, heal failing marriages, and even ‘fix’ clients who are in crisis mode in their personal and professional lives. Secrets will be exposed, relationships will be changed, and tears will flow as the process of change is often more emotionally debilitating than anyone imagines.

“Iyanla: Fix My Life” is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions with Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi and Erica Ross serving as executive producers alongside Iyanla Vanzant.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Amid Pandemic Hardship, Two New Laws Expand Equal Mental Health Coverage

Quinci LeGardye | California Black Media, CaribPress, Health, Politics, 10/10/20

Parks are being allowed to reopen in Los Angeles

CNS, Community, 10/10/20

Planning for the Worst: Black Californians Among Groups State Is Targeting for Emergency Preparedness

Quinci LeGardye | California Black Media, CaribPress, Education, 10/10/20

Generation Lost: UC-Berkeley’s Missing Black Graduates

Op-Ed - Dr. Harry Edwards, CaribPress, Politics, 10/10/20

A Trinidadian tale, an Angolan drama and a Nigerian film kick off AFI Fest

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 10/10/20

YouTube to support Black voices

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Black lives, 10/09/20

‘Iyanla: Fix My Life’ returns for 7th season

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 10/09/20

Johnny Nash, American Singer Who Helped Popularize Jamaican Music, Dies at 80

Robert Wheaton, CaribPress, News, 10/06/20

‘Queen Sugar’ address pandemic and Black Lives Matter

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Television, 10/03/20

‘Driving While Black’ examines the history of African Americans on the road

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Documentary, 10/03/20

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in