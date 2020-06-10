‘Iyanla: Fix My Life’ returns for 7th season

“Iyanla: Fix My Life” is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions with Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi and Erica Ross serving as executive producers alongside Iyanla Vanzant.

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network’s popular series “Iyanla: Fix My Life” is returning for a seventh season.

Featuring spiritual life coach, author and executive producer, Iyanla Vanzant, the opening episode will be an explosive two-hour special with reality star Shay Johnson (“Love & Hip Hop Miami”) and is set to air on Saturday, October 31 from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

Vanzant, who coaches people who are at crossroads and breaking points, is back in action helping people do their work and fix their lives. Through her own personal experience, she guides others to find strength through their pain, and develop the tools needed to heal.

In this season, she will guide in the healing of the mother-daughter relationship with comedienne Luenell, bring together broken families, heal failing marriages, and even ‘fix’ clients who are in crisis mode in their personal and professional lives. Secrets will be exposed, relationships will be changed, and tears will flow as the process of change is often more emotionally debilitating than anyone imagines.

