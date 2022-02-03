Jamaican Media Platform Founder, Xavier Murphy, Set Out To Create A Virtual Home Away From The Island

Murphy’s vision was to create a lifeline for Jamaicans who find themselves beyond the borders of their beloved home country and showcase Jamaica as more than just a travel destination.

Xavier Murphy began thinking about creating a Jamaica-focused media platform when he was still in college in 1992 and the internet was just beginning to develop into the revolutionary global platform it has become. He was already publishing a monthly print newsletter called “Nuff Said,” which promoted Jamaica’s culture and offered insights into the Jamaican lifestyle. Later on, during his work for a travel-related electronic marketing firm, he discovered there was a real lack of places people could go on the internet to find information about Jamaica, and so he decided to follow his passion and launched a website dedicated to covering all things Jamaican in 1995. Originally called “The Unofficial Website of Jamaica,” Murphy used available technology to establish a community platform whose popularity has only increased as the internet has grown to be the major source for common, everyday communication and information needs. The advantages gained by being an early adopter of internet technologies allowed Mr. Murphy to develop Jamaicans.com into today’s unique go-to community platform for Jamaicans overseas and at home, as well as for travelers and others interested in the people and culture of the island.

The driving force behind the success of Jamaicans.com is Xavier Murphy, whose love for Jamaica fuels the decisions he makes for the website. Starting small in 1995, he focused on topics of particular interest to Jamaicans: news stories, events, announcements, and that fostered communications among Jamaicans from all walks of life. Mr. Murphy’s visionary understanding of the changing nature of the online industry, and his realization that, as he says, “Consistency is important; there are a lot of key areas to focus on. The website is just the tip of the iceberg.” The main goal in the early stages was to continually update the site with new information and ways that allow Jamaicans to tell their own stories.

Mr. Murphy’s efforts to let Jamaicans speak for themselves and his pride in the achievements of Jamaican-born people around the world have made Jamaicans.com the internet’s top website and media resource for finding news about Jamaica and the greater Caribbean, information on the food and culture of Jamaica, as well as travel hints and recommendations of what to see and do on the island. As of January 2022, Jamaicans.com reached over 2 million people monthly and the platform has more than 200,000 followers on social media – Facebook, Youtube, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, LinkedIn, Tumblr. Site operations have grown to support a team of some 20 editors, writers, bloggers, podcasters, web developers, and web designers.

Jamaicans.com has also expanded its original news-and-information concept to become an important resource for Jamaicans in the Diaspora. It is a trusted destination for Jamaicans who want to keep in contact with friends and family back home and overseas. It is a place where Jamaicans can share their opinions, experiences, and histories, a place to share what it means to be Jamaican.

It is a hub for all things Jamaican, just as Xavier Murphy had envisioned some 20 years ago.