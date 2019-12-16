Jamaican Toni-Ann Singh says she will use the 2019 Miss World position to empower women

LOS ANGELES: MONDAY – Toni-Ann Singh took the coveted diamond and platinum 18k white gold Miss World crown to the island of Jamaica after rising to the top of the 111 beauty contestants representing from around the world at the ExCeL convention center in East England. The crown was passed down by 2018 Miss World–Vanessa Ponce, who represented Mexico a year ago. Singh who already earned a degree in women’s studies and psychology from Florida State University told the press that she will use this platform to fight to empower women around world. She has been working with the Women’s Center in St. Thomas, Jamaica, the parish of her birth, and several other women centers across the nation.

“I represent the beautiful island of Jamaica. I am 23 years old, I am a women’s studies and psychology [graduate] student. I love cookie dough ice cream, I have been singing since the age of nine, and I am very happy to be here,” said Miss Jamaica to a local London based TV station when introducing herself at the 69th annual beauty pageant. “Representing my country in a positive light while remaining myself,” concludes the five and a half foot tall international Jamaican ambassador with a graceful dimpled-chin smile.

The recent Florida State University graduate instantly became the audience’s favorite after delivering her stunning rendition of the late Whitney Houston’s classic ‘I Have Nothing.’

During the week leading up to the finals, when asked about her charity work, Singh had this to say:

“Yes, so I am very passionate about women, that’s why I make sure I studied this topic. So, I can know what their needs are, identify them, and know how best to proceed. And I’ve been working with the Women’s Center Foundations in Jamaica. I’m going into the eighteen women centers all across the nation, seeing what their needs are; having personal development workshops; creating opportunities for them for [through] education and personal development. It’s very fulfilling because I am a woman from this area [St. Thomas] and I understand the opportunity I had so I am very passionate in offering them these opportunities.”

After winning Miss World, Toni-Ann Singh got a special tweet from Jamaica’s First Lady, Juliet Holness, the wife of Prime Minister Andrew Holness which read:

“You have made Jamaica incredibly proud and we send you heartiest Congratulations on becoming Miss World 2019. The poise, grace, sensitive strength and intellect you’ve displayed will be a shining and enduring example of the Jamaican woman.”

When asked what will be the first thing she will do when she returns with the Miss World 2019 title to Jamaica, she indicated that she would stop and buy herself a refreshing Jamaican jelly coconut by the vendor on the road.

Singh was born in Morant Bay and both parents are Jamaican. Her father Bradshaw Singh is of Indian-Caribbean decent and mother, Jahline Singh is Afro-Caribbean.

This is now Jamaica’s fourth Miss World title. In 1963, Carole Joan Crawford became the first Jamaican to wear the Miss World crown. Cindy Breakspeare, who is the mother of reggae superstar Damian Marley, became the second in 1976. In 1993, the island celebrated Lisa Hanna’s Miss World victory.

The 2019 runner up is Ophély Mézino from France and the third place finisher is Suman Rao from India.

Jamaica leads all North American nations with its four Miss World titles. It is ranked fourth in the world. Venezuela has the most titles of any nation with six. The United Kingdom and India are tied with five awards each. Eighteen countries had only won once including the Caribbean islands of Grenada with Jennifer Hosten (1970), Giselle Jean-Marie Laronde (Trinidad, 1986), and Mariasela Alvarez (Dominican Republic, 1982)..

Miss World is currently the oldest international beauty pageant. It was started by Eric Morley in 1951 who died in 2000. Julia Morley, his widow, now co-chairs the pageant.