Jamaica’s National Council on Reparations wants slavery reparations from Richard Drax

Jamaica is considering whether to seek compensation from a wealthy Conservative MP for his family’s historical role in slavery.

Richard Drax, Conservative MP for South Dorset, is the wealthiest landowner in the House of Commons, worth an estimated $160m.

His ancestors were pioneers of the sugar and slave trades in the Caribbean about 400 years ago to cultivate sugar on their plantation and now the British Member of Parliament is facing demands to pay Barbados for harm caused by slavery at an estate he inherited in the country.

Jamaica’s National Council on Reparations is also examining the case for pressing Mr Drax for damages.

The case came to the attention of the Jamaican council after British newspaper reports suggested the government of Barbados was planning to demand reparations from Mr Drax.

It is thought to be the first time a government has urged a family to pay compensation for the role of their forebears in the slave trade.

Between the 16th and 19th centuries, millions of Africans were enslaved and transported across the Atlantic by Europeans and Americans as a labour force to work, especially on plantations.

Members of the Drax family were among the earliest English colonists to establish sugar plantations built on slave labour in Barbados and Jamaica in the Caribbean.

Drax has previously said his family’s slave-trading past was “deeply, deeply regrettable”, but “no one can be held responsible today for what happened many hundreds of years ago”.

Drax still owns the family’s ancestral slave plantation, Drax Hall, situated on the island of Barbados. The 617-acre Drax Hall plantation in Barbados was passed down the family line until the MP inherited the estate, where sugar cane is still grown, from his father in 2017.

For years, reparations campaigners have been calling on Drax to donate the property to Barbadians, but he has not done so.

The BBC has been told the South Dorset MP recently visited Barbados, where he had a meeting with its prime minister, Mia Mottley.

A different branch of the Drax family founded a plantation in Jamaica in the 17th century. William Drax established the estate but it was later sold to different owners.

Men and women “were brutalized in Jamaica” under the Drax name, said Verene Shepherd, director of the Centre for Reparation Research at The University of the West Indies.

The professor of social history said families who can trace their inheritance to slavery should be held accountable, “whether they want to say they’re responsible or not”.

Sir Hilary, Chair of the Caricom Reparations Commission, described Drax Hall as a “killing field”.

His words strike to the heart of the matter: “when I drive through the Drax Hall land and its environs, I feel a keen sense of a massive killing field with unmarked cemeteries. Sugar and Black Death went hand in glove. Black life mattered only to make millionaires of English enslavers and the Drax family did it longer than any other elite family.”

Sir Hilary estimates that 30,000 enslaved Africans died in Jamaica and Barbados cultivating sugar on plantations owned by Richard Drax’s ancestors.

Yet Richard Drax refuses to engage with the people of Barbados or with their representatives.

Last year , Dorset Stand Up to Racism held a well-attended March Against Slavery outside the gates of Richard Drax’s estate in Dorset, Charborough Park.

Drax said he did not wish to comment on the reparations claims.