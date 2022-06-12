Top Ten
James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ premieres in London
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/06/22

The film opens in theaters on Friday, December 16.

The World Premiere of James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water"

The “Avatar: The Way of Water” premiere was held in London’s Leicester Square earlier this evening.

Attendees included cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Joel David Moore, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, director/producer/writer/editor James Cameron and producer Jon Landau.Avaater

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive,  and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. Screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. Story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film’s executive producers.

Pictured: John Boyega at the world premiere of James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

James Cameron's 'Avatar' premieres in London

