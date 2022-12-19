Janelle Monáe slated to receive the seventh annual SeeHer Award

Artist and actor Janelle Monáe will receive the seventh annual SeeHer Award at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards. The honor will be presented to her at the star-studded Critics Choice Awards gala hosted by Chelsea Handler, which will broadcast LIVE on The CW on Sunday, January 15.

The SeeHer Award honors a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries. SeeHer is the leading global movement for accurate portrayals of women and girls in media. A global collective of marketers, media organizations and industry influencers, SeeHer is committed to creating gender-bias-free advertising and media. Previous award recipients are Viola Davis (2017), Gal Gadot (2018), Claire Foy (2019), Kristen Bell (2020), Zendaya (2021), and Halle Berry (2022).

Monáe is an eight-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, performer and actor. Monáe currently stars in Netflix’s “Knives Out” sequel, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” alongside Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, and Leslie Odom Jr. She also starred in Lionsgate’s feature film “Antebellum,” Focus Feature’s biopic film “Harriet,” and Disney’s “Lady and the Tramp.” In 2020, she starred in the second installment of Amazon’s critically-acclaimed series, “Homecoming.” Other acting credits include the Academy Award-nominated feature film “Hidden Figures” and Academy Award-winner “Moonlight.” In 2018, Monáe’s album “Dirty Computer” was nominated for two Grammy awards in the categories of Album of the Year and Best Music Video.

As a humanitarian, Monáe was recently honored as the Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year by The Trevor Project. Her position as a co-chair for When We All Vote, and her Fem the Future initiative, empowering other female filmmakers, inspires and empowers not only fellow creatives but society.

Monáe published her first book in April 2022 titled “The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer” which was a collaborative effort between Monáe and other writers.

It was previously announced that Hollywood icon Jeff Bridges will receive the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming show.

The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually by the Critics Choice Association to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards show will be executive-produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.

Photo Credit: Jheyda Mcgarrell