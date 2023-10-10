Japanese Superhero film slated for release

“Lion-Girl” will be released on Digital Platforms and on special Home Entertainment Blu Ray and DVD formats on November 7th, 2023.

Cleopatra Entertainment has set the North American and United Kingdom release date for “Lion-Girl” is a new Japanese Superhero film written and directed by cult film master Kurando Mitsutake and based on characters created by Japanese manga legend Go Nagai.

Shot entirely in Los Angeles during the height of the Covid lockdown, it was produced in association with Tokyo’s Toei Vidoe and tells the story of survivors of a meteor shower who are left to defend themselves against each other and monsters known as “Anoroc” who hunt and kill human beings for their lifeforce.

The film has been making the rounds and gathering rave film critic reviews after its recent international film festival run as an official selection at The Fantastic Film Festival Australia and the Grossmann Fantastic Film Festival (Slovenia).

The film stars Derek Mears, Tori Griffith, Damian TooFeek Raven, David Sakurai and Joey Iwanaga.