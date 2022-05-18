Jazz Reggae Fest returns to Los Angeles

Celebrating music and culture, Jazz Reggae Fest 2022 will take place on Monday, May 30th at UCLA’s Sunset Recreation Center.

The sun is out, the fun is back, and the Jazz Reggae Fest is once again celebrating good vibes, jammin’ music, and cultural enrichment with their annual festival.

A music festival which doesn’t just rely on names that would fill the Hollywood Bowl or the Walt Disney Concert Hall, there’s plenty of food and lots of fanfare at this event which draws over 20,000 festival goers from communities across Southern California.

For loyal patrons, this event can present something like a pioneer land-grab. They show up, the earlier the better, with blankets on the ground, straw hats and sunglasses to stake their claims. These are the festival goers who figure out their plan and stick to it, venturing out for supplies only as needed.

Now in its 35th year, the event presents headliners from the genres of jazz and reggae, live art, and food and craft and has been an entertainment staple of Southern California since 1986 with past performers including Erykah Badu, The Roots, and Damien Marley.

will feature Gyptian, Bas, Braxton Cook, and Amindi.

For more information visit: http://www.jazzreggaefest.com/