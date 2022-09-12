Jeff Bridges to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award

Jeff Bridges, who currently stars in the FX drama series “The Old Man,” will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, airing live on The CW from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15.

“We are thrilled to be honoring the one and only Jeff Bridges with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming Critics Choice Awards,” said CCA CEO Joey Berlin. “From his debut with his dad on Sea Hunt, to his iconic performance as “The Dude” in The Big Lebowski, to his Oscar-winning performance in Crazy Heart, right through his amazing work in The Old Man, his decades-spanning career is unmatched. We look forward to celebrating his incredible career before an audience of millions of fans on January 15th.”

Jeff Bridges is one of Hollywood’s most successful actors and a seven-time Academy Award nominee, as well as a singer and producer. He earned his first Oscar nod in 1972 for Best Supporting Actor in Peter Bogdanovich’s “The Last Picture Show.” He has starred in numerous box office hits, including the Coen Brothers’ cult comedy “The Big Lebowski,” Gary Ross’ “Seabiscuit,” “The Fabulous Baker Boys,” the western “True Grit,” “Crazy Heart” and is currently the national spokesman for the Share Our Strength/No Kid Hungry campaign that is fighting to end childhood hunger in America.

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards will be held at the Bridges is one of Hollywood’s most successful actors and a seven-time Academy Award nominee, as well as a singer and producer. in Los Angeles, and air live on The CW and are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement and will continue its combined film and television awards format honoring the best in cinematic, televised, and streaming achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.