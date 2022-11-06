Jenifer Lewis (“The Princess and the Frog,” “Black-ish,” “I Love That For You”) has joined the cast of the star-studded animated musical feature, “Spellbound.

Lewis will provide the voice for ‘Minister Nazara Prone,’ a royal advisor to Princess Ellian. Lewis is one of Hollywood’s most familiar faces, with more than 300 appearances in film.

Academy Award winners Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos,” “Roar”) and Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos,” “Dune”) are also slated to star in the movie which joins an expanding lineup of the Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation projects, alongside upcoming titles such as the highly anticipated feature “Luck,” and the animated series “Wondla.

Kidman will be voicing the role of ‘Ellsmere,’ the kind and just, yet hyper-precise Queen of Lumbria; and Bardem will voice ‘Solon,’ the boastful yet big-hearted King of Lumbria. Together, they are the parents of ‘Princess Ellian’ (voice by Rachel Zegler), who they join on her daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms them into monsters and threatens to cover Lumbria in darkness forever.