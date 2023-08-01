Listening Room / Music
Jermaine Dupri, Bow Wow, Da Brat to perform at BET Hip Hop Awards
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Music, 09/28/23

The BET Hip Hop Awards is an annual celebration that highlights the best in hip hop music.

Jermaine DupriBET announced this year’s “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2023 will honor the 30th anniversary of iconic record label So So Def with a star-studded performance from GRAMMY®-Award-winning producer, songwriter, hip-hop artist, author, and DJ, Jermaine Dupri, as well as Bone Crusher, Bow Wow, Da Brat, Dem Franchize Boyz and Ludacris.

Hosted by Fat Joe, the show will take place on Tuesday, October 10.

Dupri has established a prolific career as a hip-hop artist, award-winning producer, songwriter, author, DJ, and CEO of So So Def, which he founded in 1993 and recently debuted a brand new single and music video called “Pick It Up”.

