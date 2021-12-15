Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award

Jennifer Hudson and Tasha Cobbs Leonard are also tapped for awards.

The songwriting duo who have enjoyed great success since the 1980s will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement next month at the 2022 Urban One Honors event.

Jam and Lewis are among a handful of producers to have No. 1 records in three consecutive decades, with number ones in the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s. Other honorees include Timbaland, Gamble and Huff, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Oscar, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning Jennifer Hudson.

Hosted by Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Ne-Yo, the two-hour telecast premieres Monday, January 17, 2022, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on TV One and Cleo TV.

Previously announced presenters included Jermaine Dupri, Marlon Wayans and Vashawn Mitchell, alongside performances by honoree Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Kelly Price and Tank.

Additionally, TV & Radio Personality Eva Marcille will host a special backstage pass segment, featuring exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers and presenters. Tony McCuin serves as Director with Kim Burse on board as Musical Director.

Urban One Honors is presented by TV One and Radio One’s Washington D.C. market’s cluster of radio stations. The televised event celebrates the accomplishments of individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in entertainment, media, music, education, and the community.