Jo Mersa Marley, grandson of Bob Marley, dead at 31
Staff writer, Caribpress, Obituary, 12/30/22

Jamaican opposition leader Mark J. Golding tweeted, “The loss of a child is a devastating blow no parent should face, my condolences to Stephen & the entire family.”

Joseph, “Jo Mersa” Marley, a Reggae artist who followed in the footsteps of father, musician Stephen Marley, and grandfather, the late Reggae star Bob Marley, has died, Miami police told CNN.

Marley was found deceased inside his parked vehicle in Miami on Monday night. Police are investigating his death but said they do not suspect foul play. The Miami-Dade coroner is conducting an examination to determine his cause of death.

Marley, a native of Jamaica who grew up in Miami, was mourned by Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Tuesday.

Lauryn Hill In Concert - Philadelphia
Jo Mersa Marley performs during The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour in Philadelphia in 2018.GILBERT CARRASQUILLO/GETTY IMAGES

“This is truly sad news; sending strength to the Marley family at this time,” Holness wrote in a tweet.

His is most known for his hit “Burn It Down” from 2016, as well as “Rock and Swing” off the “Comfortable” EP.

Marley is survived by his wife and daughter. Other surviving relatives include his father Stephen and several siblings

