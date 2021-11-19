Jodie Turner-Smith’s ‘Anne Boleyn’ makes US premiere

AMC+ unveiled the first official trailer for their upcoming series Anne Boleyn, a retelling of the legendary Queen’s story, starring acclaimed actress Jodie Turner-Smith (“Queen & Slim,” Without Remorse”) in the titular role.

The groundbreaking AMC+ Original Series will make its U.S. premiere beginning Thursday, December 9 with the two remaining episodes released on consecutive Thursdays. Anne Boleyn is both an icon and an enigma; branded a witch, a sexual temptress, a calculating opportunist and a traitor. The three-part drama will tell her notorious story from a different perspective – hers.

Chronicling Anne Boleyn’s infamous downfall and execution, the series reimagines the final months of the eponymous Queen’s life as she struggles to secure a future for her daughter and to challenge the powerful patriarchy closing in around her. Anne Boleyn depicts the key moments that cause Anne to topple, unpacking her immense strength, her fatal vulnerabilities, and her determination to be an equal among men.

Filmed on location in Yorkshire, Turner-Smith leads the cast as Tudor Queen Anne Boleyn. The cast includes Paapa Essiedu (“Gangs of London” ) as Anne’s brother and Tudor nobleman George Boleyn, Mark Stanley (“Game of Thrones”) as Henry VIII, one of the most famous Kings in British history.

Newcomer Eve Hedderwick Turner penned the mini-series, which is directed by Lynsey Miller.