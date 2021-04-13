The city of Los Angeles quickly announced it would halt the use of the vaccine at the vaccination sites it operates, affecting about 3,000 appointments scheduled for Tuesday. Mayor Eric Garcetti said, however, that no appointments would be canceled at city vaccination sites or mobile sites, with people set to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine receiving a Pfizer vaccine instead.

“All COVID-19 vaccines are helping to stop the spread of the virus,” Garcetti said. “We continue to encourage eligible Angelenos to get vaccinated so we can end the pandemic as soon as possible.”

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health also announced it will adhere to the call by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. County officials said people who were expecting to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be contacted “about rescheduling or providing a new appointment for Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.”