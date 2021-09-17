Uncategorized
Johnson & Johnson releases data from a study showing the effectiveness of a booster shot
Staff writer, Caribpress, Health, 09/21/21

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 14 million people in the United States have received Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine.

2021_0802_vaccine_cease_n_desist_600x300

Johnson & Johnson released data from a study showing the effectiveness of a booster shot for its coronavirus vaccine. The company’s single-shot vaccine does not have the same efficacy as the two-dose vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna, but the study shows a second dose brings the efficacy against mild-to-severe COVID up to 94%.

The results of the study have not been published in a peer-reviewed journal, but the drugmaker plans to submit the data to the Food and Drug Administration as it applies for approval for a second booster shot.

“With these new data, we also see that a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine further increases antibody responses among study participants who had previously received our vaccine,” said Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., Global Head, Janssen Research & Development, Johnson & Johnson. “We look forward to discussing with public health officials a potential strategy for our Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, boosting eight months or longer after the primary single-dose vaccination.”

The pharmaceutical company said that the study also showed that its vaccine continues to provide “strong and robust immune responses that are durable and persistent through eight months.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 14 million people in the United States have received Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Johnson & Johnson releases data from a study showing the effectiveness of a booster shot

Staff writer, Caribpress, Health, 09/21/21

Nelly: ‘I am humbled to be in such great company of past artists who have received this award.’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 09/21/21

Trinidad and Tobago Health Minister defutes Nicki Minaj’s claim

Katherine Tucker, 09/17/21

Los Angeles County announced the availability of a “modified quarantine” system

CNS, Community, 09/17/21

North Carolina’s multi-racial advocates demand redistricting fairness – Leary of state hIstory

Khalil Abdullah, EMS, CaribPress, Politics, Redistricting, 09/16/21

Procedure set to determine final U.S. Representative in 2022 Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions Leage

09/15/21

After Winning Recall Election, Newsom Says “Let’s Get Back to Work”

Antonio‌ ‌Ray‌ ‌Harvey‌ ‌|‌ ‌CBM, CaribPress, Politics, 09/15/21

COVID-Relief Grants Target Nonprofits and Small Businesses 

Mark Hedin, EMS, CaribPress, Finance, Covid-19, 09/11/21

Rights and Rules: 5 Things You Should Know If You’re Voting on Election Day

Edward Henderson | CBM, CaribPress, Politics, 09/10/21

‘With Judy Justice on IMDb TV, the magic continues,’ said Judge Sheindlin

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Community, 09/09/21

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in