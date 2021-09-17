Johnson & Johnson releases data from a study showing the effectiveness of a booster shot

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 14 million people in the United States have received Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson released data from a study showing the effectiveness of a booster shot for its coronavirus vaccine. The company’s single-shot vaccine does not have the same efficacy as the two-dose vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna, but the study shows a second dose brings the efficacy against mild-to-severe COVID up to 94%.

The results of the study have not been published in a peer-reviewed journal, but the drugmaker plans to submit the data to the Food and Drug Administration as it applies for approval for a second booster shot.

“With these new data, we also see that a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine further increases antibody responses among study participants who had previously received our vaccine,” said Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., Global Head, Janssen Research & Development, Johnson & Johnson. “We look forward to discussing with public health officials a potential strategy for our Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, boosting eight months or longer after the primary single-dose vaccination.”

The pharmaceutical company said that the study also showed that its vaccine continues to provide “strong and robust immune responses that are durable and persistent through eight months.”

