Josh Greenbaum's doggie tale hit theaters
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 08/21/23

The hilarious, raunchy, no-holds-barred R-rated comedy adventure celebrating the batshit crazy world of our four-legged friends is playing in theaters.

“Strays” is directed by Josh Greenbaum, the films stars Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher, Randall Park, Brett Gelman and Will Forte, Josh Gad, Harvey Guillén, Rob Riggle, Jamie Demetriou and Sofia Vergara.

It’s said a dog is a man’s best friend, but what if the man is a total dirtbag? In that case, it might be time for some sweet revenge, doggy style.

When Reggie (Will Ferrell), a naïve, relentlessly optimistic Border Terrier, is abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug (Will Forte; The Last Man on Earth, Nebraska), Reggie is certain that his beloved owner would never leave him on purpose.

But once Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier named Bug (Oscar® winner Jamie Foxx), a stray who loves his freedom and believes that owners are for suckers, Reggie finally realizes he was in a toxic relationship and begins to see Doug for the heartless sleazeball that he is.

Determined to seek revenge, Reggie, Bug and Bug’s pals—Maggie (Isla Fisher; Now You See Me, Wedding Crashers), a smart Australian Shepherd who has been sidelined by her owner’s new puppy, and Hunter (Randall Park; Always Be My Maybe, Aquaman), an anxious Great Dane who’s stressed out by his work as an emotional support animal—together hatch a plan and embark on an epic adventure to help Reggie find his way home … and make Doug pay by biting off the appendage he loves the most. (Hint: It’s not his foot).

The hilarious, raunchy, no-holds-barred R-rated comedy adventure celebrating the batshit crazy world of our four-legged friends is playing in theaters.

