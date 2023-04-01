Listening Room
Joy Ride receives CinemaCon’s comedy ensemble of the year award
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 04/29/23

The film releases in theaters July 7.

Joy Ride

The hilarious and unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery centers on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure. When Audrey’s (Ashley Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo (Sherry Cola), her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat (Stephanie Hsu), her college friend turned Chinese soap star; and Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), Lolo’s eccentric cousin. Their no-holds-barred, epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.

From the producers of “Neighbors” and the co-screenwriter of Crazy Rich Asians, “Joy Ride” stars Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu.

Also starring Ronny Chieng (Crazy Rich Asians), Lori Tan Chinn (Awkwafina is Nora From Queens), David Denman (Greenland), Annie Mumolo (Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar), Desmond Chiam (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Alexander Hodge (Insecure), and Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians), the film releases in theaters July 7.

