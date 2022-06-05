Judge Mathis: “When the robe comes off, I’m just another sucka.”

His new reality show ‘Mathis Family Matters’ will offer fans a rare look into his life outside of the courtroom.

Judge Greg Mathis Sr. and his entire family in E! Entertainment’s newest series, Mathis Family Matters. With his four kids all grown up and back in Los Angeles, Judge Mathis gives us an exclusive look into his Hollywood lifestyle with his family by his side.

Judge Mathis is certainly no stranger to TV, but Mathis Family Matters will offer fans a rare look into his life outside of the courtroom. In the newest trailer for Mathis Family Matters, Judge Mathis shares, “When the robe comes off, I’m just another sucka.” For the first time in 15 years, all four kids are all living in the same city, so be sure to tune in as the series dives into each of the Mathis family members as they navigate through life, love, and of course, Hollywood.

“Mathis Family Matters” premieres with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, June 19 at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on E!