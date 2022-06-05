Arts & Culture
Judge Mathis: “When the robe comes off, I’m just another sucka.”
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 05/10/22

His new reality show ‘Mathis Family Matters’ will offer fans a rare look into his life outside of the courtroom.

mathis-family-matters-590x437

Judge Greg Mathis Sr. and his entire family in E! Entertainment’s  newest series, Mathis Family Matters. With his four kids all grown up and back in Los Angeles, Judge Mathis gives us an exclusive look into his Hollywood lifestyle with his family by his side.

Judge Mathis is certainly no stranger to TV, but Mathis Family Matters will offer fans a rare look into his life outside of the courtroom. In the newest trailer for Mathis Family Matters, Judge Mathis shares, “When the robe comes off, I’m just another sucka.” For the first time in 15 years, all four kids are all living in the same city, so be sure to tune in as the series dives into each of the Mathis family members as they navigate through life, love, and of course, Hollywood.

“Mathis Family Matters” premieres with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, June 19 at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.  ET/PT on E!

Categories: Arts & Culture

Tags: ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Apple TV+ unveils first-look at new series starring Maya Rudolph and Ron Funches

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, entertainment, 05/10/22

Judge Mathis: “When the robe comes off, I’m just another sucka.”

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 05/10/22

Five Questions For Filmmaker Kaeche Liburd

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 05/10/22

BASC – A Clash of Caribbean Mixologists

Contributing writer Michelle Parker, Carib Press, Community News, 05/10/22

California Gas Prices to Spike Even More With July 1 Tax Increase

Tanu Henry | California Black Media, Carib Press, 05/10/22

Dream Fund: Entrepreneurs Can Apply for $10,000 Grants Through $35M State Program

Tanu Henry | California Black Media, Carib Press, Financial News, 05/09/22

Fed Gov’t Is Investing $145 Million in Re-Entry Programs for Formerly Incarcerated People

Aldon Thomas Stiles | California Black Media, Carib Press, Politics, 05/09/22

Pres. Biden names Karine Jean-Pierre press secretary

Staff writer, Politics, 05/06/22

Los Angeles County reports more than 3,000 new COVID-19 infections

Staff writer, CNS, Health, 05/06/22

Taraji P. Henson to host the BET Awards

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 05/05/22

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in