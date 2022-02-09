Uncategorized
Judge unseals inventory of FBI’s raid at Mar-A-Lago
Staff writer, Caribpress, Politcs, 09/02/22

It is unclear why those folders were empty or if the documents were previously returned to the National Archives and Records Administration.

The 11-page document lists 33 different boxes and documents agents recovered during the raid. Most of the boxes were found in a storage room, while seven items were labeled as coming from Trump’s office.

“The investigative team has reviewed the seized materials in furtherance of its ongoing investigation, evaluating the relevance and character of each item seized, and making preliminary determinations about investigative avenues suggested or warranted by the character and nature of the seized items,” the Justice Department wrote.

Agents discovered dozens of documents with various classification markings strewn in the boxes along with other materials, including magazine clippings, news articles, and thousands of pages of government documents that were not classified. There were also several empty folders marked as classified or labeled “Return to Staff Secretary/Military Aide.”

It is unclear why those folders were empty or if the documents were previously returned to the National Archives and Records Administration.

“The seized materials will continue to be used to further the government’s investigation, and the investigation will continue to use and evaluate the seized materials as it takes further investigative steps, such as through additional witness interviews and grand jury practice.”

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Judge unseals inventory of FBI’s raid at Mar-A-Lago

Staff writer, Caribpress, Politcs, 09/02/22

Prime Video hosts party for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 08/31/22

Newsom’s “Water Supply Strategy” Geared to Combat Drought, Climate Change

McKenzie Jackson | CBM, CaribPress, 08/26/22

Report Recommendation to Cal EDD: Focus Less on Fraud, More on Employees

Edward Henderson | CBM, CaribPress, 08/26/22

Black Farmers Concerned Inflation Reduction Act Will Roll Back Promised Debt Relie

Antonio Ray Harvey | CBM, CaribPress, 08/26/22

Patricia Toledo named coach of US Under-16 Women’s Youth National Team

08/25/22

California Legislative Black Caucus Elects New Leadership

Antonio Ray Harvey | CBM, CaribPress, Politics, 08/25/22

California to Launch New Hate Initiative with a Focus on Healing

Jenny Manrique | EMS, CaribPress, 08/25/22

AAFCA celebrates black excellence at the SLS Hotel

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 08/24/22

Five Questions for John Boyega 

By Samantha Ofole-Prince/ Photos courtesy of Bleecker Street, Caribpress, Film, 08/24/22

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in