Jurors announced for Sundance Film Festival
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 01/03/24

The 2024 Festival will take place January 18–28, 2024, in person in Park City and Salt Lake City.

Members of Competition Jury

The 16-member jury includes Emmy-winning writer, producer, actor Lena Waithe for U.S. Dramatic Competition; Shane Boris, Nicole Newnham, and Rudy Valdez for U.S. Documentary Competition; Jennifer Kent, Mira Nair, and Rui Poças for World Cinema Dramatic Competition; Mandy Chang, Monica Hellström, and Shaunak Sen for World Cinema Documentary Competition; Christina Oh, Danny Pudi, and Charlotte Regan for Short Film Program Competition; and Zal Batmanglij for the NEXT competition section.

Since 1985, hundreds of films launched at the Festival have gone on to gain critical acclaim and reach new audiences worldwide. The Festival has introduced some of the most groundbreaking films and episodic works of the past three decades, including “Rye Lane,” “Mudbound,” “Fruitvale Station.”

All 16 Members of Competition Jury are Festival Alumni in Honor of 40th Edition.

