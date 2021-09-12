The 39-year-old actor claimed he was assaulted by two men identified as brothers Bola and Ola Osundairo, who jumped on him, put a rope around his neck and poured bleach on him. Smollett additionally claimed his attackers shouted, “this is MAGA country!”

The Osundairo brothers accused Smollett of paying them $3,500 to stage the hate crime against himself for attention and monetary gain and the actor was charged with 6 felony counts of disorderly conduct for the alleged lie, however, the actor was cleared of all charges in connection to the case in March 2019.

Months later, a judge appointed a special prosecutor to investigate whether Smollett received preferential treatment from Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office. Then in February 2020, a grand jury indicted him on new charges.

Smollett faced six counts of disorderly conduct — a charge that is punishable by up to three years in prison — for allegedly giving false information to the Chicago police about the attack. He pleaded not guilty to six counts.

Smollett’s criminal trial began last week and he testified in his own defense on Monday denying he orchestrated the attack.