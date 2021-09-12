Uncategorized
Jussie Smollett is found guilty on five out of six counts of disorderly conduct
Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Community, 12/09/21

Smollett testified in his own defense on Monday denying he orchestrated the attack.

The 39-year-old actor claimed he was assaulted by two men identified as brothers Bola and Ola Osundairo, who jumped on him, put a rope around his neck and poured bleach on him. Smollett additionally claimed his attackers shouted, “this is MAGA country!”

The Osundairo brothers accused Smollett of paying them $3,500 to stage the hate crime against himself for attention and monetary gain and the actor was charged with 6 felony counts of disorderly conduct for the alleged lie, however, the actor was cleared of all charges in connection to the case in March 2019.

Months later, a judge appointed a special prosecutor to investigate whether Smollett received preferential treatment from Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office. Then in February 2020, a grand jury indicted him on new charges.

Smollett faced six counts of disorderly conduct — a charge that is punishable by up to three years in prison — for allegedly giving false information to the Chicago police about the attack. He pleaded not guilty to six counts.

Smollett’s criminal trial began last week and he testified in his own defense on Monday denying he orchestrated the attack.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Dr. Anthony Fauci says 3rd shot may soon be a requirement

Staff writer, Caribpress, Health, 12/09/21

Jussie Smollett is found guilty on five out of six counts of disorderly conduct

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Community, 12/09/21

Idris Elba joins the voice cast of ‘Sonic 2′

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/09/21

Nommo Awards to take place in DC

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 12/09/21

Influential Bassist and Producer Robbie Shakespeare is Dead

Robert Wheaton, CaribPress, news, 12/09/21

Meet the 29-Year-Old Activist and Atty Chairing California’s Reparations Task Force

Bo Tefu | CBM, CaribPress, Reparation, 12/08/21

Jeymes Samuel’s western drama tops AAFCA’s list of Best Films of 2021

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/08/21

Halle Berry: ‘When I started 30 years ago, there weren’t rooms like this’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 12/08/21

Louisiana’s Redistricting Roadshow Passes Halfway Mark

Khalil Abdullah, EMS, CaribPress, Redistricting, Politics, 12/08/21

Critics Choice Awards reveals nominees

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/07/21

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in