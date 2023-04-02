Kabaka Pyramid wins his first Grammy

It’s the first award for the reggae star who has developed a solid global fan-base that connects deeply with the messages in his music.

At the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, Kabaka Pyramid beat out nominees Koffee, Sean Paul and Shaggy to snag the Best Reggae Album for “The Kalling.”

The winner was announced by presenter Arturo O’Farrill, during the untelevised ceremony, which was held in downtown Los Angeles.

Kabaka, who was accompanied onstage by his mother, thanked the Recording Academy and his fellow nominees and dedicated the trophy to Joseph, “Jo Mersa” Marley who died in December.

“Thank you for everybody supporting Reggae music…positive, conscious music,” he continued. “Thank you to my mom, Marcia Salmon, my dad, Kipin SalmoJoseph, “Jo Mersa” Marley, a Reggae artist who followed in the footsteps of father, musician Stephen Marley, and grandfather, the late Reggae star Bob Marleyn, my management team. Much love to Damian Marley, who produced the album. Stephen Marley. And this one is for Jo Mersa Marley.”

Touted by many as a leader in the new wave of powerful reggae artists coming out of Jamaica, Pyramid has released a powerful catalogue over the years including the critically acclaimed “Rebel Music EP” and the Billboard top 10 charting “Lead the Way EP”; singles such as “Never Gonna Be A Slave”, “No Capitalist”, “Mi Alright” with Chronixx, and “Free From Chains” as well as music videos for the popular “Warrior” featuring Protoje, “World Wide Love, “Liberal Opposer” and “High and Windy” with Sara Lugo; he has achieved regular rotation on local and international airwaves.

In 2013 he was awarded breakthrough artist of the year by the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association. He is also a three (3) time nominee for Song of the year 2013, 2014 and 2015 for the tracks “No Capitalist”, “Mi Alright” and “Well Done” respectively. The lyricist has in addition won the award for best reggae recording by Canada’s highly respected Juno Awards with Exco Levi.

With a mission to steer future generations towards harmony and unity, Pyramid is primed and focused on bringing a righteous and conscious way of thinking to the masses through Reggae Music.

The album “The Kalling” features reggae legend Peter Tosh, Protoje, Buju Banton, Jesse Royal, Damian Marley, and Stephen Marley.

Pictured: Kabaka Pyramid